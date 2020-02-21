He stressed that every household in the country has directly or indirectly felt the positive impact of this government.

"We can say on authority that about 90% of all the campaign pledges have been fulfilled and we are bent on fulfilling all our promises," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"Am sure you will agree with me that the worse NPP government is far far better than the best NDC has to offer.

"When we came into office, we were met with huge debts and no money. It is for this reason that we put in place the appropriate measures to strengthen our monetary system, so the development we promised the people can be met," he added.

He said the Akufo-Addo administration is on course to fulfill all of its promises made during the 2016 general elections.

According to the law-maker, that explains why Ghana has been identified as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

He said the NPP government has taken appropriate measures to better the lives of Ghanaians since assuming office.