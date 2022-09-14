Nana Addo has packed the judiciary with NPP members — Kwakye Ofosu

"He is the President who has packed our judiciary the most with partisan elements. Indeed, only a couple of weeks ago, he appointed known NPP partisans, some of whom have done open propaganda on his behalf," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Kwakye Ofosu also accused the Ghana Bar Association of being biased because the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, and Nana Addo attacked John Mahama on its platform.

"Any serious organisation that is living up to its creed would rather be discussing the need for judicial reforms in order to win the confidence of the people of Ghana," he said.

Nana Addo punches Mahama over biased judiciary

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked the people of Ghana to say no to persons who have made it their passion to make disparaging remarks against the Judiciary and the Electoral Commission (EC) for selfish, parochial, and partisan reasons.

He stated that "Just as the government continues to implement policies to advance the rule of law, and, thereby, reinforce the confidence of the people, and shore up our nation's reputation as a country governed by the rule of law, there are some who have made it their political agenda to disparage systematically the image of the Judiciary for selfish, parochial, partisan reasons."

Pulse Ghana

Nana Addo made this known on Monday, September 12, 2022, when he delivered the keynote address at this year’s Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association.

He told Members of the Bar that Ghana is governed in accordance with the rule of law, and not based on political considerations.

"It is important that all of us, especially us lawyers, who cherish the democracy we are building, say no to such persons, and guard jealously our democratic way of life, which we have done so much to bring into being. Independent judges, administering the law, protecting the human rights of citizens, and ensuring public accountability, are strong pillars of our democracy," the President added.

Godfred Yeboah Dame jabs Mahama

Godfred Yeboah Dame has also slammed former President John Mahama for his recent comments about the judiciary.

Dame said he is forced to respond due to the fact he is a lawyer and every lawyer must do the same to protect the image of the judiciary.

"I am compelled to comment on the same in this address because they border on the security of the state and constitute a deliberate pattern of conduct aimed at undermining the independence of the Judiciary, an arm of government whose autonomy is crucial to its proper functioning.

"Such conduct is clearly deplorable, coming from one who has occupied the highest office of President and aspires again to that office. At this moment, it is important for all to note that I express this sentiment not because I stand in opposition to former President Mahama as a politician.

"My dismay is founded more on the fact that I am a lawyer and every lawyer ought to be concerned about these kinds of views expressed by a political leader in this country!" he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court judge, Justice Jones Dotse has called on the Ghana Bar Association to be vocal on national issues.

He said the recent silence of the Association on issues bothering the country is not the best.

According to him, lawyers mostly speak from informed angles therefore silence from the legal fraternity doesn’t augur well for our democracy.

In an address delivered on behalf of the Chief Justice, His Lordship Anim Yeboah, at the opening of the annual conference of the Ghana Bar Association in Ho, Monday, September 12, 2022, Justice Dotse said many Ghanaians are wondering why the GBA is silent on national issues in recent times while the Association provides a balanced and nationalistic opinion on issues devoid of partisan politics.