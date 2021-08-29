"Ladies and Gentlemen, the President on January 7, 2017, promised to rebuild this country, as Ghanaians faced daunting challenges including declining economic growth, rapidly falling value of the cedi, and constantly rising inflation and interest rates.

"While we have not totally eliminated the suffering of Ghanaians and Ghanaian workers, we can point to specific policy interventions that have mitigated the suffering that we talked about," he said.

He listed several social interventions including de-freezing of public sector employment, which has led to the recruitment of thousands of nurses and teachers, creation of NABCO to reduce graduate unemployment, expansion of recruitment into the security services.