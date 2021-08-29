According to him, the economic and social challenges President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inherited from the NDC administration, listed how the government's various interventions have addressed, or mitigated the challenges on Ghanaians.
NPP gov't has reduced the suffering of Ghanaians – Bawumia
Vice-president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the prudent economic management government achieved has impacted positively on the lives of Ghanaians.
"Ladies and Gentlemen, the President on January 7, 2017, promised to rebuild this country, as Ghanaians faced daunting challenges including declining economic growth, rapidly falling value of the cedi, and constantly rising inflation and interest rates.
"While we have not totally eliminated the suffering of Ghanaians and Ghanaian workers, we can point to specific policy interventions that have mitigated the suffering that we talked about," he said.
He listed several social interventions including de-freezing of public sector employment, which has led to the recruitment of thousands of nurses and teachers, creation of NABCO to reduce graduate unemployment, expansion of recruitment into the security services.
Others he listed included: restoration of nursing and teacher trainee allowances, employment interventions through the Youth Employment Agency, industrialisation through 1D1F, abolition of many taxes, employment opportunities to people with disabilities to man toll booths, Free SHS, government's covid-19 alleviation packages, among others.
