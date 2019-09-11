According to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Nana Addo "must accept full responsibility for the unenviable accolade as the most corrupt President in Ghana’s history, which hangs around his neck and find out why it is so.

"It has been established beyond all reasonable doubt that corruption is a way of life for the President and his government."

The party's reactions come at the back of Nana Addo who denied the claims that he was shielding corrupt officials in his administration.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the 2019 annual general conference of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), the President stated that "It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing, or of engaging in acts of corruption. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring to the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and necessary action. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January 2017. If an appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendations made by these agencies, after the investigations are concluded, are what clear the accused persons, not myself. None of these agencies has ever indicated any pressure from the Executive over their investigations."

But Asiedu Nketia in a rebuttal said the President has demonstrated clearly that "he was not in touch with the realities of the time: that he heads the most corrupt government in the history of Ghana."

He stated that "Rather than confront this resounding verdict of well-meaning Ghanaians, he opted for the path of delusion and denial. In summary, President Akufo-Addo lowered the bar for the fight against corruption at the Bar Conference.

"According to President Akufo-Addo, the avalanche of evidence of corruption which has made his government a laughing stock and the butt of all jokes is but a creation of us in opposition. He doesn’t think he’s responsible for all those accolades that he has earned and so on, but he thinks everything is just the creation of the opposition.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

"He also made the astonishing claim that he has investigated every allegation of corruption and that he was not the infamous ‘Clearing Agent’ that Ghanaians have known him to be.

"We wish to call on the President to jolt himself back to reality and face the truth, which is that the Ghanaian public has lost all faith in him to do anything about the mountain of corruption under which his government has been buried.

"The multiplicity of polls and surveys carried out by credible national and international organizations show deteriorating confidence in his ability to win the fight against corruption.

"Ghanaians are unified in the belief that our country has been overrun by corruption with the president sitting at the apex of a cabal representing this. The clergy, the media, civil society and other interest groups including conscientious elders of the NPP itself have all been unanimous in their condemnation of the level of corruption under Akufo-Addo."