Nana Addo sacks SSNIT boss

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relieved Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang of his duties as Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang
Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang

Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Executive Secretary to the President, has directed Dr. Tenkorang to transfer his responsibilities to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo by Monday, April 15, 2024, according to a letter.

It said "Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 1st July 2019, issued by the Public Services Commission.

"In accordance with paragraph 8 of the said appointment letter, I regret to inform you that the President has terminated your appointment effective 15th April, 2024 with three (3) months’ salary in lieu of notice.

Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang
Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang Pulse Ghana
"You are directed to hand over your office to Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and proceed to collect any terminal benefits you may be entitled to.

To ensure a smooth transition, kindly hand over and cease to act as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) no later than the close of business on Monday, 15th April, 2024. The President thanks you for your service to the nation and extends his best wishes."



Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

