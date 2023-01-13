Nana Addo wishes Afriyie Akoto the best of luck in his future endeavours

He also wished him well in his future endeavours.

It said the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation from the office of Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Minister for Food and Agriculture. President Akufo-Addo conveyed his sincere gratitude to Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his services to the government and the nation, and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto presented his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, but the resignation may take effect in the next two weeks if Nana Addo goes ahead to accept it.

This comes after another flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a cabinet minister in charge of Trade and Industry resigned to concentrate on his campaign.

The NPP plans to elect a flagbearer for the election 2024 in the last quarter of 2023.