Dr. Bawumia prayed for heavenly wisdom for the President and wished him long life to keep leading Ghana to greater heights.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. May God bless you for all the good works you continue to do for Ghana.

"Your achievements so far have been phenomenal and I wish you long life and heavenly wisdom to keep leading Ghana to greater heights."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was born on March 29, 1944. He is 77 years-old.

He previously served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007 under the Kufuor-led administration.

He is currently serving his second term as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).