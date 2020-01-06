He said under the Free SHS policy, the performance of students has dropped drastically comparing to the past.

Ayariga addressing the press organised by the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voter Register, a coalition of five opposition political parties against the compilation of a new voters' register for the 2020 general elections said: "The worse part of the Free SHS is that there is no repetition."

The parties are the All People's Congress (APC), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Egle Party, UPP, United Front Party, and People's National Convention (PNC).

The group also threatened to embark on demonstrations against the compilation of a new voter's register by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Ayariga said the EC's decision is a waste of resources and an act of bad faith.