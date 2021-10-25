President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM said if the chief is frustrated about the delay in the completion of the E-block project then he should go and complete it himself.

But Captain Smart said comments by the President on the abandoned E-block project in Aflao was disrespectful to the chief.

He said "What the President said is a disgrace to his government. It is disrespect of the highest order. I believe that latest by Monday, some persons will go to the Aflao chief and intercede. I took on the Mahama government over bad roads in the Kyebi. It got to the extent where they sent my mother a message threatening to kill me. My mother's phone interestingly got missing.

Pulse Ghana

"Two weeks after my campaign, the Okyehene came out to give Mahama three months to fix the road. Okyehene said he was lacing his boots to embark on a demonstration so the government should fix the road. Imagine Mahama going for an interview and giving the same answer to Okyenhene."