No Mobile Money services on Thursday; agents declare strike over E-Levy

“We see this levy as very regressive and critical to the survival of our businesses. Consequently, as part of our demonstration on Thursday, December 23 2021, our services as mobile money agents will not be accessible across the country,” part of the statement signed by the association’s general secretary Evans Otumfuo reads.

The association said it intends to send a strong message of disapproval to the government by ensuring all mobile money shops are closed on Thursday.

The E-levy was proposed in the 2022 budget by finance minister Ken Offori Atta which is to be charged on all digital money transactions above 100 cedis.

The E-Levy component of 2022 has angered many Ghanaians with many stakeholders and analysts kicking against it, saying it will cripple the government’s own digitization agenda, and also impose more hardship on the suffering citizenry.