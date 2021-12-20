RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

No Mobile Money services on Thursday; agents declare strike over E-Levy

Andreas Kamasah

All Mobile Money agents across Ghana will close down their shops on Thursday, December 23, 2021, to register their displeasure about the controversial E-Levy.

According to a statement released by the Mobile Money Agents’ Association of Ghana, the the1.75% E-Levy that the government is attempting to impose on their services will be inimical to their business.

“We see this levy as very regressive and critical to the survival of our businesses. Consequently, as part of our demonstration on Thursday, December 23 2021, our services as mobile money agents will not be accessible across the country,” part of the statement signed by the association’s general secretary Evans Otumfuo reads.

The association said it intends to send a strong message of disapproval to the government by ensuring all mobile money shops are closed on Thursday.

The E-levy was proposed in the 2022 budget by finance minister Ken Offori Atta which is to be charged on all digital money transactions above 100 cedis.

The E-Levy component of 2022 has angered many Ghanaians with many stakeholders and analysts kicking against it, saying it will cripple the government’s own digitization agenda, and also impose more hardship on the suffering citizenry.

The NDC minority caucus in parliament has also opposed the E-Elevy and vowed to reject it by all means. The legislature is expected to determine the fate of the levy today, Monday, December 20 before members go on recess.

Andreas Kamasah

