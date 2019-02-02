The assault followed a heated argument between Nana B and Sammy Gyamfi over the violence in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-Election on Thursday.

He issued the apology "upon sober reflection," assuring that he is committed to decent, issued-based discourse and that the incident will not be repeated.

"I will also encourage my junior brother, Sammy Gyamfi, to be decorous and respectful in his public utterances during such engagements and to, at all times, respect the high office of the President," he said.

He suggested that his action was as a result of Sammy Gyamfi's "repulsive, provocative" conduct which included "unacceptable verbal attacks on the President and myself."

Meanwhile, the management of Asempa FM has condemned the incident, saying it was "unfortunate and regrettable."

"We unreservedly apologize to all affected parties, cherished listeners and viewers," the station said in a statement.

"We also wish to state that the discussion segment of the show, though heated at times, has always been non-hostile and we commit to maintaining that standard.

"Going forward, we call on all our stakeholders especially political party representatives to be circumspect in their conduct and utterances on the program," the statement further said.