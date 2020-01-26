The debates will be organised in September, October, and December among all the presidential candidates, according to the Communications Director of the NCCE, Mrs. Joyce Afutu.

The debates will be organised in collaboration with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, she further disclosed.

Also, it will be held in the northern, middle and southern zones will offer constituents some insights into the knowledge of the persons contesting for their votes.

In 2016, presidential candidates of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo and the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, boycotted the debates citing multiple reasons.

The debates were therefore held for other presidential candidates who did not make any significant showing in the elections.