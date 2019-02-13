The party adopted the slogan 'Boot 4 Boot Walk for Victory' in the Odododiodoo constituency where Member of Parliament for the area, Nii Lante Vanderpuye is leading the members to walk.

The constituency is expected to witness members and sympathisers of the NDC in the area walk dubbed 'Boot 4 Boot Walk for Victory' on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

The walk will start and end at the Mantse Agbonaa Park, where former President John Mahama will address party members as the guest of honour.

This comes on the heels of a shooting incident at the at Bawaleshie JHS polling station in the course of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-election on Thursday, 31 January 2019.

Mahama, addressing party supporters Adaklu on a campaign tour of the Volta Region said the NDC will match the NPP boot for boot in the 2020 elections if the government attempt to intimidate and harass its supporters.

"We are not going to joke in 2020 and I'm sounding a warning to the NPP – we are going to match them boot for boot," he stated.