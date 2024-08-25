NDC and NPP are not the same; we reject such baseless claims - Ablakwa

Ablakwa dismissed the widespread notion that both parties are similar.

"You often hear people say the two parties seem the same, NPP and NDC are the same. In this fight against corruption, we reject that baseless and unfounded claim. The NDC is different.”

He further highlighted the differences between the two parties, using the National Cathedral project as a case in point.

Ablakwa sharply criticised the government for misleading the public, demolishing vital buildings, and misappropriating funds. He praised former President Mahama’s leadership, contrasting it with the actions of the current administration.

"Fortunately, President Mahama has already served as president. Did you ever hear President Mahama say he woke from a nightmare and decided to make a national pledge, leading to a 58.1 million dollar investment in what could be considered the world’s most expensive pit? This has never happened under any NDC leader. There has never been a time when God, the clergy, and the Ghanaian people were deceived under President Mahama, and it will never happen," Ablakwa asserted.

He continued, "The deceit surrounding the 339-million-cedi national cathedral project didn’t stop there. In the process, numerous significant structures were demolished. The Judicial Training Institute, Judges’ bungalows, the Scholarship Secretariat, and the Passport Head Office have all been destroyed."

Ablakwa contrasted the two leaders further, noting, "We have one leader who is a nation builder, responsible for projects like Terminal 3, Kumasi Airport, and Tamale Airport, and another who is demolishing and destroying in a deceptive pledge where he claimed our taxes wouldn’t be used. How can anyone say these two parties are the same? They are not the same."

Following the manifesto launch, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its recent manifesto, describing it as “clear, relatable, humane, and universal.

The manifesto, launched on Saturday, August 24, outlines the NDC's vision for Ghana, featuring key promises such as the abolition of certain taxes, an investigation into the 2020 election-related deaths, and a ban on political appointees from acquiring state properties.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Cudjoe praised the NDC’s commitment to gender equality, highlighting the party’s pledge to allocate 30% of public office roles to qualified women.