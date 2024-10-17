NDC becomes the new majority caucus in parliament as NPP loses 3 seats

This ruling resulted in four Members of Parliament (MPs) no longer holding their positions. Prior to this announcement, both the NDC and NPP had equal representation with 137 seats each, bolstered by Independent MP Andrew Amoako Asiamah, who had aligned with the NPP, granting them a slight majority.

The decision came after the NDC minority caucus petitioned the Speaker. It marks a significant shift in the current hung parliament, which had favoured the NPP due to support from Asiamah.

The affected MPs are Cynthia Morrison, the NPP representative for Agona West, Kwadwo Asante, the NPP MP for Suhum, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, an independent MP for Fomena who plans to stand as an NPP candidate in the upcoming elections, and Peter Kwakye-Ackah from the NDC, representing Amenfi Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling followed a formal request by NDC MP Haruna Iddrisu and stemmed from extensive discussions on the petition by the former NDC Minority Leader.

Pulse Ghana

“Honourable members, it is important to point out that the Speaker is called upon by the standing orders of parliament, particularly Order 18, to inform the House of the occurrence of a vacancy of the seat of a member under clause (1) (b) to (e), (g) and (h) of Article 97 of the Constitution. Accordingly, I will proceed to inform the House that by the notification of the polls, the following MPs have, by their actions, vacated their seats in Parliament,” Bagbin stated on Thursday, 17 October.

The petition specifically targeted three NPP MPs and one from the NDC, referencing Article 97 (1)(g) of the Constitution, which stipulates that an MP must vacate their seat if they leave the party under which they were elected or attempt to serve as an independent candidate.

This development has sparked significant debate within Parliament, highlighting the ongoing political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition. During a heated session on Tuesday, Speaker Bagbin acknowledged the gravity of the situation and requested an additional two days to deliver a comprehensive ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT