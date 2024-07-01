ADVERTISEMENT
NDC cautions against NPP's 'plans' to remove IGP to rig December elections

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a warning against alleged attempts by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare
IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Deputy Secretary Mustapha Gbande accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of pursuing personal interests and acting irresponsibly in an effort to rig the upcoming December 7 general elections.

This caution comes in response to reports that IGP Dampare had been asked to proceed on forced leave and hand over his duties to his deputy, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, allegedly connected to the 2023 leaked tape scandal.

In an interview on Channel One TV, Gbande said "We can assure President Akufo-Addo that any attempt to rig the 2024 election will be resisted by the strength and might of the National Democratic Congress without any regret. There is nothing that will prevail over the will of the people.

Nana Addo with IGP George Akuffo Dampare
Nana Addo with IGP George Akuffo Dampare
"So, if this whole hullabaloo of trying to remove the IGP is about the election, President Akufo-Addo should review his mind and go home as a former president, at least in the minds of Ghanaians, he has made some appointments in the interest of Ghanaians."

However, the Ghana Police Service has refuted these reports, affirming Dr Dampare's commitment to lead.

Despite direct accusations against Dr Dampare in the recording, the ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the recording found no evidence to support these claims.

In the report, the committee emphasised the severe implications of the actions of the three officers involved for Ghana's democratic integrity.

The investigative committee's report highlighted the grave consequences of the actions taken by COP Mensah, Supt Asare, and Supt Gyebi, emphasising the potential harm to Ghana's democratic process.

Kojo Emmanuel

