NDC congress: Aspirants suspect machinations, vote rigging

There is total chaos in the way and manner the NDC delegates congress to elect new national executives for the party is being organised.

Many aspirants are suspecting machinations, vote rigging among other foul play.

In the early hours of Sunday, voting was temporarily halted after the former Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Chief Sorfo Azourka, caused commotion after suspecting ballot staffing.

Voting for delegates from the Eastern and Volta regions have been suspected although voting for delegates from the Greater Accra region has ended.

Ashanti and Brong Ahafo delegates are complaining that they are from far but Greater Accra delegates have voted and finished.

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah, just spoke to his supporters and he even seems to believe there are machinations to delay Ashanti and Brong Ahafo delegates from voting, Autine Wood, who reports for Accra-based Kasapa FM tweets.

Meanwhile, Alex Segbefia, Chairman of the NDC Congress Planning Committee, has announced that ballot boxes are being moved to the main stage where Ashanti and Brong Ahafo delegates will now vote.