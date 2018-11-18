Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


NDC congress: Aspirants suspect machinations, vote rigging

Many aspirants are suspecting machinations, vote rigging among other foul play.

  • Published:
play

There is total chaos in the way and manner the NDC delegates congress to elect new national executives for the party is being organised.

Many aspirants are suspecting machinations, vote rigging among other foul play.

READ MORE: NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion

In the early hours of Sunday, voting was temporarily halted after the former Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Chief Sorfo Azourka, caused commotion after suspecting ballot staffing.

Voting for delegates from the Eastern and Volta regions have been suspected although voting for delegates from the Greater Accra region has ended.

Ashanti and Brong Ahafo delegates are complaining that they are from far but Greater Accra delegates have voted and finished.

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah, just spoke to his supporters and he even seems to believe there are machinations to delay Ashanti and Brong Ahafo delegates from voting, Autine Wood, who reports for Accra-based Kasapa FM tweets.

READ MORE: Presidential aspirants are also citizens- Mahama hits back at Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, Alex Segbefia,  Chairman of the NDC Congress Planning Committee, has announced that ballot boxes are being moved to the main stage where Ashanti and Brong Ahafo delegates will now vote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaians are crying “Enko yie”: Mahama tears into Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are crying “Enko yie”: Mahama tears into Akufo-Addo
NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion
Presidential aspirants are also citizens- Mahama hits back at Akufo-Addo Presidential aspirants are also citizens- Mahama hits back at Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo's "inept" handling of banking crisis cause of job losses- Mahama Akufo-Addo's "inept" handling of banking crisis cause of job losses- Mahama
'Let's listen to ourselves'-Rawlings' cryptic message to NDC 'Let's listen to ourselves'-Rawlings' cryptic message to NDC
See all the people vying for positions in NDC See all the people vying for positions in NDC

Recommended Videos

Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin
Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia



Related Articles

NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion
Presidential aspirants are also citizens- Mahama hits back at Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo's "inept" handling of banking crisis cause of job losses- Mahama
'Let's listen to ourselves'-Rawlings' cryptic message to NDC
See all the people vying for positions in NDC
Mahama denies "fake" cheques after accused of doling out cash
NDC elects national executives today
Kennedy Agyapong attacks Franklin Cudjoe
Sammy Awuku endorses Joshua Akamba for national organizer position ahead of NDC elections
Minority stages a walk out over new regions Act

Politics

Mahama denies "fake" cheques after accused of doling out cash
NDC elects national executives today
Sammy Awuku endorses Joshua Akamba for national organizer position ahead of NDC elections
Minority stages a walk out over new regions Act
X
Advertisement