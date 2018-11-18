Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Chief Sorfo Azourka, is reported to be at the centre of the commotion.

  • Published:
play

Voting has resumed at NDC delegates congress after it was suspended following a brief commotion by some aspirants.

READ MORE: Presidential aspirants are also citizens- Mahama hits back at Akufo-Addo

Accra-based Kasapa FM reporter Austine Wood in a series of tweet noted that Azourka believes there is ballot staffing in a move to derail his chances.

"Azourka causing commotion at this NDC congress. He told one of the leadership on the daise solving problems that he's a fool.

 

"Azourka believes there is ballot stuffing and threatening leadership left right center," he tweeted.

The police were deployed to protect the ballot boxes as well as the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to calm down tempers.

READ MORE:  Akufo-Addo's "inept" handling of banking crisis cause of job losses- Mahama

"Police respond to calls to come protect ballot boxes at NDCCongress Over 30 Policemen and 20 security guys just walked in after appeal by MC," Austine tweeted.

