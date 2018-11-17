Presidential aspirants are also citizens- Mahama hits back at Akufo-Addo

news

Former President Johnama has hit back hard at president Nana Akufo-Addo for saying he doesn't respond to presidential aspirants.

President Akufo-Addo last week in Tamale said he has noted the "desperate" attempts by the presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including Mr Mahama, for his attention to "prop up their campaigns" but said he will only respond to any of them when they become presidential candidates.

"I am sure you have seen and heard some of the presidential aspirants of the leading opposition party taking jabs at my government in order, ostensibly, to prop up their campaigns. And, whilst at it, they desperately trying to get me to respond to them.

"Let me state here and now, for the record, president Akufo-Addo will not respond to presidential aspirants. He will respond to presidential candidates that have been duly elected by their parties.

"Then, he will engage those who think Ghanaians have short memories," the president said.

But speaking at the NDC's delegates conference Saturday at the Trade Fair Centre, Mr Mahama remarked that the NDC presidential aspirants are citizens and not spectators.

“What I wish to remind Mr. President is that, as presidential aspirants, we are also citizens and not spectators, and we are only amplifying the voice of our fellow citizens. Mr. President can choose not to respond to us, but eventually, citizens will demand that response and exact a verdict [on the government],” Mahama said.