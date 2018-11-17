Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Presidential aspirants are also citizens- Mahama hits back at Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo last week in Tamale said he has noted the "desperate" attempts by the presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including Mr Mahama, for his attention to "prop up their campaigns" but said he will only respond to any of them when they become presidential candidates.

  • Published:
play

Former President Johnama has hit back hard at president Nana Akufo-Addo for saying he doesn't respond to presidential aspirants.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo's "inept" handling of banking crisis cause of job losses- Mahama

President Akufo-Addo last week in Tamale said he has noted the "desperate" attempts by the presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including Mr Mahama, for his attention to "prop up their campaigns" but said he will only respond to any of them when they become presidential candidates.

"I am sure you have seen and heard some of the presidential aspirants of the leading opposition party taking jabs at my government in order, ostensibly, to prop up their campaigns. And, whilst at it, they desperately trying to get me to respond to them.

"Let me state here and now, for the record, president Akufo-Addo will not respond to presidential aspirants. He will respond to presidential candidates that have been duly elected by their parties.

"Then, he will engage those who think Ghanaians have short memories," the president said.

But speaking at the NDC's delegates conference Saturday at the Trade Fair Centre, Mr Mahama remarked that the NDC presidential aspirants are citizens and not spectators.

READ MORE: 'Let's listen to ourselves'-Rawlings' cryptic message to NDC

“What I wish to remind Mr. President is that, as presidential aspirants, we are also citizens and not spectators, and we are only amplifying the voice of our fellow citizens. Mr. President can choose not to respond to us, but eventually, citizens will demand that response and exact a verdict [on the government],” Mahama said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Akufo-Addo's "inept" handling of banking crisis cause of job losses- Mahama Akufo-Addo's "inept" handling of banking crisis cause of job losses- Mahama
'Let's listen to ourselves'-Rawlings' cryptic message to NDC 'Let's listen to ourselves'-Rawlings' cryptic message to NDC
See all the people vying for positions in NDC See all the people vying for positions in NDC
Mahama denies "fake" cheques after accused of doling out cash Mahama denies "fake" cheques after accused of doling out cash
NDC elects national executives today NDC elects national executives today
Sammy Awuku endorses Joshua Akamba for national organizer position ahead of NDC elections Sammy Awuku endorses Joshua Akamba for national organizer position ahead of NDC elections

Recommended Videos

EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall
Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia



Related Articles

Akufo-Addo's "inept" handling of banking crisis cause of job losses- Mahama
'Let's listen to ourselves'-Rawlings' cryptic message to NDC
See all the people vying for positions in NDC
Mahama denies "fake" cheques after accused of doling out cash
NDC elects national executives today
Sammy Awuku endorses Joshua Akamba for national organizer position ahead of NDC elections
Minority stages a walk out over new regions Act
2019 budget is empty - John Mahama jabs
Refusal to pay contractors crippling the economy - Mahama
Martin Amidu allocated GH¢180m to fight corruption

Politics

Minority stages a walk out over new regions Act
Kennedy Agyapong attacks Franklin Cudjoe
President Mahama
2019 budget is empty - John Mahama jabs
300 cops for NDC congress
X
Advertisement