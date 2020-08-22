According to him, the NDC announced two months ago, their manifesto is ready and submitted to the party executives, but they have been unable to launch because they have no fresh ideas.

“ … Obviously they are waiting for us to launch our manifesto so they can copy as usual, since they have no original ideas. Well, we have launched so they are free to copy,” Mr. Boadu said in his address at the party’s manifesto launch in Cape Coast on Saturday, August 22.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia are expected to speak at the launch.

The event is being held virtually as a result of Coronavirus.

“For persons other than members of the party’s National Council who wish to participate in the event to join the feed, such persons are encouraged to converge at the various regional offices of the party where the proceedings will be projected on large screens,” the NPP said in a statement.