He said the NDC has no moral right to talk about corruption under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

According to him, "The NDC has no moral right to talk about corruption, their record of corruption in this country is unprecedented there is no party which is corrupt than NDC."

"I'm not here to do propaganda like what the NDC is doing, Ghanaians know the corruption record of Mahama and NDC is unmatched," he added.

In December 2019, Afrobarometer ranked the Presidency 6th most corrupt institution in the country.

The NDC said the latest Afrobarometer report shows that the Nana Akufo-Addo government has performed abysmally since coming into office in 2017.

The party said findings from the survey "corroborates widespread public opinion on the abysmal and unimpressive performance of this government which must be a great source of worry and a wakeup call for President Akufo-Addo and his team who have failed to deliver on almost all their lofty campaign promises."

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Diplomatic Community in Ghana to report any of his appointees who engage in acts of corruption in the course of their official dealings with them.

He said, "Should you, members of the diplomatic corps be notified of any evidence of corruption against any of my appointees, I insist that they [should] be shared with my office to enable action to be taken on the matter."