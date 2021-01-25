According to him, the party has a strong belief that the parliamentary election results were rigged in favor of the NPP candidate - Alexander Afenyo Markin during the voter registration process, as a result of the fact that the Effutu constituency voters register is hugely bloated with voters imported from the neighboring constituencies.

He said he was confused how the register ballooned to over 62,000 registered voters from lows of over 51,000 and 46,000 in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

He stated that the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic during the registration period, the number of registered voters on the Effutu register should have reduced.

James Kofi Annan, NDC candidate

Annan said over 17,000 people were bused-in from neighbouring constituencies into the Effutu Constituency, from Gomoa West, Gomoa Central, Gomoa East, Ekumfi, Agona West, Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Agona East, Awutu Senya West, and Awutu Senya East.

"There is now evidence that our unsuccessful attempts at stopping those voter importations, and possible inappropriate registrations, have resulted in the over-bloating of the Effutu register," he said.

"It is estimated that the UEW community contributed over 10,000 to the Effutu voters register in 2016. The 2020 voter registration was done during the COVID 19 period when the University of Education was completely closed down, and students had left for their homes.

"The Effutu constituency register, therefore, did not have the benefit of the over 10,000 students votes. It is therefore estimated that without the university population, the constituency register should have increased by 4,000 young voters, reduced by at least 500 deaths, and further reduced by over 10,000 student voters.

"In effect, the Effutu constituency voters register for the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections should have stood at up to 45,000 without more," Annan told Daily Graphic.