Victor Yankson, according to reports, is unhappy with the infighting from his party executives hence his decision to step down.

The candidate in a letter written to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, detailed reasons why he wants to step down.

The decision by the parliamentary candidate is premised on the uncooperative attitude of the constituency's executives and council of elders ever since he was elected to lead the party.

The NDC in the Effutu constituency in the Central Region has been in turmoil for some time now.

The turmoil stems from a struggle over the party's parliamentary candidature.

Even though, the NDC has an elected parliamentary candidate, there are attempts by pro-NPP James Kofi Annan, to torpedo him and lead the party into the 2020 election.

Yankson defected from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2018 to join the NDC and contested in the primary and emerged victoriously.