He was sent out of the chamber for disrupting proceedings.

The incident happened after the Majority Caucus had moved a motion demanding that the Minority apologise to the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan Seyram, for describing her as a "bloody widow" at her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, 5 February 2019.

Osei-Owusu, who found the conduct of the Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini unparliamentary, asked him to walk out

He said: "Honourable Member for Tamale North, Kindly leave the house."

The NDC MPs waved placards with the inscription "bloody widow" before they boycotted Lydia Alhassan's swearing-in as the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The Minority staged a walk-out on Tuesday, February 5 when the Speaker introduced the Lydia Alhassan Seyram to be sworn-in.

The Minority MPs said they boycotted Alhassan's investiture because they did not want to give credence to her victory in the by-election which was characterised by violence.

The Majority First Deputy Chief Whip, Matthew Nyindam moved a motion on the floor of parliament asking the Minority to apologise to Madam Alhassan.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Matthew Nyindam, described the Minority's tag on the Ayawaso MP as an attack on women in parliament which is also a discrimination against women at large, quoting article (12)clause (2) of the constitution.