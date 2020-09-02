He said two operatives accompanied by 10 others attacked him in front of the James Town Police station.

According to him, he was punched and slapped in the face after he had gone to help a journalist he commissioned for some workers who had been detained by police.

READ MORE: Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirants

"They came straight to us saying leave here and all of a sudden punches to my chest and one of them came from behind and one other came on my research assistant," he noted.

He revealed that he went to the police station to secure bail for a journalist who had been arrested while working for him adding that he had deployed the journalist to take pictures of some projects he had undertaken in his constituency but later learned he had been arrested.

A group of men, including the men he said, were with National Security, arrived, and soon began beating him and his aide at the James Town Police station asked him to leave the area.

He stated that it took the intervention of the police to stop the operatives from further assaulting him.

However, the MP said he plans to petition Parliament.

"I will officially send a petition to the office of Parliament, to the Speaker of Parliament, because I am a Member of Parliament and my privileges have been insulted," he told Accra-based Citi FM.