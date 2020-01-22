Public transport plays critical roles in every country, with Ghana not being an exception. Its importance cannot be over-emphasized in the country and so anything about enhancing it should be given every encouragement.

The NDC MP, Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, has been captured in public transport from Accra to Ada and continued the journey from Kasseh to Ada Foah.

She left her Toyota Landcruiser V8 vehicle at home and embarked on the journey to her constituency.

The public transport system, especially the trotro system, is not dignifying for all of us. Getting onboard is always a struggle during the rush hour. People have to form long winding queues and wait for hours to get a seat.