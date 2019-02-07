The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who gave the ruling directed the Clerk of Parliament to go for the tapes or video recordings of the day's proceedings to identify the MPs involved in the display of placards with the inscription "bloody widow" directed at Madam Alhassan Seyram for them to be referred to the Privileges Committee.

The ruling comes after the Majority First Deputy Chief Whip, Matthew Nyindam moved a motion on the floor of parliament asking the Minority to apologise to Madam Alhassan.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Matthew Nyindam, described the Minority's tag on the Ayawaso MP as an attack on women in parliament which is also a discrimination against women at large, quoting article (12)clause (2) of the constitution.

Mathew Nyindam, however, called on the Minority side to be made to apologise for that act, Osei-Owusu ruled that the leadership of NDC MPs should apologise on behalf of their members.

But the ruling by Joseph Osei-Owusu was rejected by the Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, and the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.

Muntaka who doubles as the Asawase MP stated that "You (Mr Speaker) made a ruling. We cannot comply with it and we will challenge it by a substantive motion."