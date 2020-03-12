The parliamentary candidate intensified his campaign visiting homes, shops, lorry stations, markets, churches and mosques in the constituency.

He was seen exhibiting his pounding fufu skills for a woman in the area and shown his cooking skills by stirring and preparing banku for his constituents.

As part of his door-to-door campaign at Pantang village in the constituency, he was also seen campaigning vigorously to a constituent who was in a bathroom.

Francis-Xavier Sosu in market

To win the hearts and votes of Ghanaians, politicians seem to think or believe the voter is swayed by some of their populace acts.

The 2020 general election is billed to be one of the most keenly contested elections in Ghana.