To win the hearts and votes of Ghanaians, politicians seem to think or believe the voter is swayed by some of their populace acts.

The 2020 general election is billed to be one of the most keenly contested elections in Ghana.

That may be the reason why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu has taken his campaign for the 2020 elections to another level.

Francis Xavier-Sosu shows his banku stirring skills during door-to-door campaign

He has shown his cooking skills by stirring and preparing banku for his constituents as part of his door-to-door campaign.

In a video, the Human Rights lawyer was busy showing off his banku cooking skills.

Watch the video below: