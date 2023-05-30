NDC punches Chairman Wontumi for begging Nana Addo to complete Suame Interchange

According to the vociferous Chairman, completion of the Suame Interchange is critical to the chances of the NPP.

The NPP executives believe that starting the project would contribute to garnering support for the President in the region in the 2024 elections.

But the NDC said the plea by Chairman Wontumi indicates that NPP has nothing to offer the people of the Ashanti Region in terms of infrastructure.

The NDC's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Augustus Kwesi Andrews said the NPP government has failed the residents of Ashanti Region.

"I am very disappointed at what Chairman Wontumi is doing. We all know that the Ashanti Region is the stronghold of the NPP and now the chairman of the NPP is begging his own government to speed up projects in Ashanti Region. This shows that the NPP is taking the people for granted. They went to Kumawu begging, and we all know the results that came out from Kumawu. Gradually, they are losing the Ashanti Region to the NDC," he stated.

The Suame Interchange project, which is in fulfillment of a pledge the President made during a tour of the Ashanti Region in 2021, will consist of a four-tier interchange at the current Suame Roundabout, with overpasses at the Abrepo, Krofrom, Anomangye, Magazine New Road and Abusuakruwa junctions.

It will be the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region and the second in the country, after the Pokuase Interchange in the Greater Accra Region.