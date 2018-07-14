NDC reportedly directs aspirants not to mount billboards

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly directed all aspirants not to mount billboards in its upcoming national executive election.

The so called directive comes on the heels of concerns raised by the UK Conservative representative at the New Patriotic Party delegates conference in Koforidua, in which he bashed the party for the numerous posters mounted at the conference grounds.

“I came through the streets today and I saw so many posters of the wonderful candidates here. But I had to reflect. I think I saw more posters than the delegates at this conference and I wondered, ‘is this really the best use of our resources?’” said Dr. John Hayward.

According to Kasapafmonline.com that first reported the story, the directive has banned the mounting of billboards throughout the campaign.

“Aspirants are not allowed to mount billboards throughout the campaign periods," the directive says.

“ Aspirants are only entitled to two banners (4×6 size) at the congress grounds," the directive added. "No aspirant shall post more than 20 posters at the conference grounds. Aspirants must desist from personal attacks on each other on any platform. Any aspirant who violates these regulations shall be disqualified."