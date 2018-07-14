Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NDC reportedly directs aspirants not to mount billboards


NDC National Executive Congress NDC reportedly directs aspirants not to mount billboards

The so called directive comes on the heels of concerns raised by the UK Conservative representative at the New Patriotic Party delegates congress in Koforidua, in which he bashed the party for the numerous posters mounted at the conference grounds.

  • Published:
play

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly directed all aspirants not to mount billboards in its upcoming national executive election.

READ MORE: Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser

The so called directive comes on the heels of concerns raised by the UK Conservative representative at the New Patriotic Party delegates conference in Koforidua, in which he bashed the party for the numerous posters mounted at the conference grounds.

“I came through the streets today and I saw so many posters of the wonderful candidates here. But I had to reflect. I think I saw more posters than the delegates at this conference and I wondered, ‘is this really the best use of our resources?’” said Dr. John Hayward.

According to Kasapafmonline.com that first reported the story, the directive has banned the mounting of billboards throughout the campaign.

“Aspirants are not allowed to mount billboards throughout the campaign periods," the directive says.

READ MORE: Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike

“ Aspirants are only entitled to two banners (4×6 size) at the congress grounds," the directive added. "No aspirant shall post more than 20 posters at the conference grounds. Aspirants must desist from personal attacks on each other on any platform. Any aspirant who violates these regulations shall be disqualified."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Economy of Ghana: Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike
Aspiration: Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser Aspiration Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser
Hajia Fati’s Assault: Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trial Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trial
Corruption Fight: Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo
Caveat: Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirants Caveat Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirants
Final Journey: Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthur Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthur

Recommended Videos

Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses
Politics: Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses Politics Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses
Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central



Top Articles

1 Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to...bullet
2 Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trialbullet
4 RIP Rawlings mourns former political 'rival' J.H Mensahbullet
5 Corruption Fight Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's...bullet
6 Remorse Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slapbullet
7 Eulogy J.H Mensah was the best economist Ghana ever produced...bullet
8 J.H. Mensah’s Death Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensahbullet
9 Caveat Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirantsbullet
10 BREAKING Veteran politician J.H. Mensah deadbullet

Related Articles

Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike
Aspiration Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser
Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trial
Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo
Caveat Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirants
Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthur
Eastern Corridor Road President Akufo-Addo shades Mahama; says his fixed roads are bumpy
Eulogy J.H Mensah was the best economist Ghana ever produced - Bawumia
RIP Rawlings mourns former political 'rival' J.H Mensah
J.H. Mensah’s Death Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
4 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting Presidentbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God...bullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

President Akufo-Addo
Eastern Corridor Road President Akufo-Addo shades Mahama; says his fixed roads are bumpy
#OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18
Freddy Blay is the National Chairman of the NPP
275 Buses Saga CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blay
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Outcast Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks