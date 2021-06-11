NDC seeking unnecessary attention; they're just making noise - Obiri Boahen

"The NDC, clearly from all indications, is confused. They are a confused political party and that is why they have been organising press conferences without any basis, which doesn't make sense. Their attacks on the government are unnecessary," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

According to him, "Ghanaians should not take the NDC seriously because they have nothing good to offer to the country and its people. I think they are still in great shock following the unexpected defeat that they suffered in 2020."