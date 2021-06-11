RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC seeking unnecessary attention; they're just making noise - Obiri Boahen

Kojo Emmanuel

A deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are attention seekers hence Ghanaians must not tolerate them.

He said the NDC is frustrated and confused from the defeat it suffered in the 2020 elections.

"The NDC, clearly from all indications, is confused. They are a confused political party and that is why they have been organising press conferences without any basis, which doesn't make sense. Their attacks on the government are unnecessary," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

According to him, "Ghanaians should not take the NDC seriously because they have nothing good to offer to the country and its people. I think they are still in great shock following the unexpected defeat that they suffered in 2020."

He, therefore, called on NPP members to treat comments by the NDC with the contempt it deserves.

