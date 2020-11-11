The party said this demonstration will come on in December just before the general elections.

This was disclosed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia to the press in Accra.

According to Mr. Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said they have given the government a week to retrieve all the monies given to the transactional advisers on the deal.

“The NDC, hereby, demands that President Akufo-Addo retrieves the state’s the billions of cedis his government has illegally paid under the shady ‘Agyapa’ deal to Databank, which is owned by his cousin and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta; African Legal Associates, which is owned by another cousin of his, Gabby Otchere Darko; and their foreign compradors, within the next 7 days, failing which the NDC and other like-minded progressive forces, shall embark on series of protest and legal actions to ensure that every pesewa paid to these companies are refunded back to the State for nation-building.”

Confirming the statement of the Asiedu Nketia, the NDC's Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said the nation will witness what will be the biggest demonstration to ever hit the country if Gabby Otchere-Darko and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta do not refund monies they have benefited from the Agyapa deal.

“They should brace themselves for the biggest demonstration ever seen in the history of this country. In the first week of December this year, if Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Otchere-Darko, in particular, don’t refund the billions of taxpayers monies they have been paid, we will demonstrate,” he stated.

Sammy Gyamfi said the demonstration will be christened “Ye Gyi Ye sika Demo,” to wit “we want our money”.

He also said the monies the nation has lost in the Agyapa deal and the circumstances under which they were paid is no different from other transactions which have been declared by the Supreme Court as illegal.

“We now know that the agreements under which they were paid are illegal. This is just like the Woyome Saga; this is just like the Isofoton deal under which payments were made under agreements declared by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional and for that matter are null and void,” he declared