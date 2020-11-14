Johnson Asiedu Nketia said all actions of the President indicate that he’s trying to hijack the funeral of the former President.

“The President has refused to recognize that the man belongs to NDC, and he is the founder of NDC,” he said on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.

“Everything about this funeral so far depicts an attempt by an opponent to hijack the funeral of the founding father of our political party, and we don’t think the funeral of our party founder ought to be organized somewhere, and we get invited.”

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since the demise of Ghana’s longest-serving President was confirmed by his family.

Mr. Nketia expressed his disappointment at Akufo-Addo for not acknowledging the NDC in his statement announcing the death of the party’s founder.

According to him, the NDC could organise its own funeral for the late President aside from the national funeral.

“We were sorely disappointed that the President of the Republic [Nana Akufo-Addo], even in issuing a statement of condolences, he refused or failed to recognize the fact that President Rawlings was the founder of the NDC.

“It is against all the different practices we have been engaged in, in the past, as far as the death of prominent members of the two political parties are concerned,” he added.

In an official statement announcing the death of Rawlings, Akufo-Addo said the ex-President will get a befitting burial.

The President also declared a seven-day national mourning in honour of the NDC founder. He further directed that all national flags fly half-mast within the stipulated mourning period.

Rawlings’ death comes just two weeks after he buried his mother Victoria Agbotui who died about a month ago.

Rawlings served as Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic after agreeing to return the country to civilian rule in 1992.