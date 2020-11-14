According to him, participating in a state funeral for Rawlings will not stop the party from organising their own funeral for their founder.

Mr. Nketia made this known during an interview on Eyewitness News on Accra-based Citi FM.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

“We have called on the immediate family to share condolences, and we are beginning to discuss the way forward,” he said.

“We have directed all branches of our party countrywide to organize events countrywide that will give a fitting celebration of the life of our founder… We will participate [in the national funeral] but that will not stop us from organizing our own thing.”

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since the demise of Ghana’s longest-serving President was confirmed by his family.

Meanwhile, the NDC has revealed plans to hold a special vigil in memory of the late Rawlings.