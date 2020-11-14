Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since the demise of Ghana’s longest-serving President was confirmed by his family.

Mahama leads NDC to console Konadu on Rawlings' death

A statement signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, said a special vigil will be held in honour of Rawlings on Sunday.

“The NDC is in deep shock following the sudden demise of our founder Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana. We honour the life of this bold, courageous, and outspoken icon who was driven by a deep love for his country and the downtrodden,” a section of the statement read.

It further disclosed that books of condolences will be opened at the party’s National Headquarters, Regional Offices and constituency offices.

The NDC also revealed plans to “begin the funeral activities for the founder immediately and continue through till his burial.”

“Party offices will also be dapped in red and black, and party flags will fly at half-mast during our period of mourning,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Asiedu Nketia has slammed President Akufo-Addo’s handling of the funeral processes of the late Rawlings.

According to him, all actions of the President indicate that he’s trying to hijack the funeral of the former President.

He expressed his disappointment at Akufo-Addo for not acknowledging the NDC in his statement announcing the death of the party’s founder.

According to him, the NDC could organise its own funeral for the late President aside from the national funeral.

“The President has refused to recognize that the man belongs to NDC, and he is the founder of NDC,” he said on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.

“Everything about this funeral so far depicts an attempt by an opponent to hijack the funeral of the founding father of our political party, and we don’t think the funeral of our party founder ought to be organized somewhere, and we get invited.”