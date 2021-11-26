NDC to organize town hall meeting on 2022 budget

In a statement by the Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the meetings will commence from Tuesday, November 30.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) hereby announces that the party shall hold a Town-hall meeting on the 2022 “Awudie” Budget Statement delivered to the August house of Parliament,” the party said in a statement Friday.

NDC TO HOLD TOWN-HALL MEETING ON 2022 “AWUDIE” BUDGET.

The program, which will be the first in a series, comes off as follows:

* Date: Tuesday, 30th November, 2021

* Venue: The Great Hall KNUST, Kumasi

* Time: 1pm prompt

This event is being organised under the auspices of the National Communications Bureau of the Party, and is intended to inform the general public about the content of the 2022 budget statement, what it means or holds for Ghanaians, and the position of the NDC on same.

The program will be attended by the media and various stakeholder groups who will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the 2022 Budget Statement. The general public is therefore encouraged to look forward to these riveting and constructive engagements which will be streamed live on several media platforms.

Signed,

Sammy Gyamfi Esq.