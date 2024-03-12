The primary objective, as stated by Ashie Moore, is to safeguard the security of the party's two million plus votes and enhance monitoring measures to prevent potential irregularities.
NDC to utilize drones for surveillance during December 2024 elections
The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, has unveiled a strategic plan to deploy drones for surveillance during the upcoming December general elections in the region.
With the ambitious target of securing over two million votes, the NDC considers this initiative crucial in influencing the election's outcome.
Ashie Moore revealed that comprehensive plans are already underway, including the training of personnel responsible for operating the drones.
He saud "Next week, we are going to train constituency executives on how to use drones to monitor what happens during the elections."
However, John Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC has urged members, supporters, and sympathizers of the party to be extra vigilant in the 2024 elections.
He emphasized the need for vigilance and focus as it is crucial for the party to recapture power.
Mahama believes that the party was cheated in the 2020 elections, and to avoid a recurrence of such a situation, extra vigilance is necessary.
During his recent "Building Ghana Tour" in Accra, John Mahama encouraged NDC executives and key stakeholders to strengthen their efforts to secure victory in the 2024 polls.
