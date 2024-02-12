NDC will not support EC's proposal for a change in election date — Mahama

Speaking at the opening of a minority caucus meeting in Ho on Saturday, February 10, 2024, Mahama said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was sensing clear defeat, and had, therefore, begun scheming to undermine the credibility of the elections, such as the sudden interest by the Electoral Commission to shift the date of elections from December 7 to November 7, at a time it had not demonstrated readiness to conduct the general elections.

That lack of preparedness was evident in the District Assembly elections held in December last year when elementary lapses and shocking logistical shortfalls painted a picture of a commission that was simply not able to undertake the task of managing elections, Mahama said.

He said all indications point to a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections and an unmistakable rejection of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government by the people of Ghana upon whom they have heaped very poor governance.

Pulse Ghana

Regarding the issue of continuous registration, as canvassed by the EC, Mahama demanded that the process must necessarily include a system that enables all political parties and relevant stakeholders to possess the capacity to monitor that exercise in real time, to avoid fraud and exploitation to the undue advantage of any party.