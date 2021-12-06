NDC will target 40% votes in Ashanti Region - Dr. Duffuor

According to him, it was only the late President Jerry John Rawlings who garnered 33 percent of total votes in the region in 1996.

Speaking on GHONE TV, Dr. Duffuor who was the former governor of the Bank of Ghana said "Ashantis like NDC, it is just propaganda that Ashantis do not like the NDC…Rawlings is the only NDC candidate that polled 33 percent in the Ashanti region…in 2024, We will target 40 percent of votes in Ashanti to stop the break the eight, it [Break the eight] will not happen."