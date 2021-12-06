NDC will target 40% votes in Ashanti Region - Dr. Duffuor

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who has declared to put himself up for election as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the party will work hard towards the 2024 general elections to win at least 40 percent of total votes in the Ashanti Region.

He said the previous NDC governments have delivered more developments in the region than any other government in power.

According to him, it was only the late President Jerry John Rawlings who garnered 33 percent of total votes in the region in 1996.

Speaking on GHONE TV, Dr. Duffuor who was the former governor of the Bank of Ghana said "Ashantis like NDC, it is just propaganda that Ashantis do not like the NDC…Rawlings is the only NDC candidate that polled 33 percent in the Ashanti region…in 2024, We will target 40 percent of votes in Ashanti to stop the break the eight, it [Break the eight] will not happen."

Dr. Duffour also said if given the red light to become the NDC's presidential candidate, the likes of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin or the minority leader Haruna Iddrisu could be his running mate.

