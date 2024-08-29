NDC Youth to stage protest at Finance Ministry over alleged financial misconduct

The group accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration of mishandling public funds, exacerbating the country's economic woes.

The planned protest aims to put pressure on the government to account for its management of the country's financial resources.

ORAL has highlighted several examples of what they describe as opaque deals, including the US$34.9 million Ambulance Spare Parts contract, the GRA-SML deal, and expenditures related to the All-African Games.

The group convener, convenor, Osman Ayariga, alleged that significant sums of money had been misappropriated, particularly under the supervision of key figures within the Ministry of Finance.

He expressed concerns over the rising public debt, which they believe is being poorly managed.

He said that given ORAL objectives, we are organising picketing at the Ministry of Finance and subsequently at the Jubilee House and any government establishments involved or suspected to be involved in corruption or corruption-related matters to demand immediate and decisive action regarding several troubling financial improprieties that have recently come to light.

He added that as a result, on the 4th of September, the Oral Brigade will be assembling at the Ministry of Finance to voice our demands and ensure that our concerns are heard. Again, our purpose is to urge the Minister for Finance to take immediate action to investigate these matters thoroughly, halt any questionable payments, and recover funds where necessary.

He stated that we believe this picketing is vital to restore public confidence in our financial management system, to reinforce the principle that public resources must be managed with the highest levels of integrity and transparency adding that this is just the first and beginning of many planned protests by the National Conscious Oral Brigade aimed at demanding accountability in public financial management.

The country's debt levels have skyrocketed in recent years, placing immense pressure on the economy.