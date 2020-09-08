He said the manifesto is full of rehashed promises made by the opposition NDC in their 2012 manifesto.

Speaking on GHONE TV on Tuesday, the Deputy Information Minister said touting the NDC manifesto launched on Monday as a People’s Manifesto is a deception engineered to hoodwink Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in the upcoming December elections.

“It was a rehash of old promises not kept, especially the payment of assembly members was an old John Mahama promise not kept

“…what I am worried about is the credibility of the promises, we must benchmark their promises against their track record because they have made promises in the past that they have not kept.”

The manifesto called "The People's Manifesto" was delivered by the flagbearer of the party, John Mahama with the theme 'Jobs, Prosperity, and More'.

He said the people's manifesto will address Ghana's under-development challenges once and for all.

He has promised to build an airport in the Upper East region if elected as President of the Republic.

NDC presidential candidate John Mahama and running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

He said the airports in Kumasi and Sunyani will also be expanded to accommodate bigger aircraft.

"We'll build an airport in the Upper East region. The land was acquired during my previous administration and we’ll continue it," he said.

"We'll extend the runway of the Kumasi International Airport to accommodate bigger aircraft. Upgrade the Sunyani airport, engineer, and construct major markets, starting with Aflao, Mankesim, Techiman, and Kintampo," he added.