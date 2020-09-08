The party launched its manifesto for the 2020 elections on Monday at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The manifesto focuses on fixing the economy, providing infrastructure for growth, promoting human development, providing decent jobs, good governance, and corruption, and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.

A section of the manifesto, dubbed ‘The People’s Manifesto’, detailed the NDC’s plans for the sports sector.

READ ALSO: GFA urged to consider equal pay for men’s and women’s national teams

John Mahama

The party pledged to establish specific Sports Centres of Excellence in the three geographical zones of Ghana.

Below are six promises made on sports infrastructure development during the NDC’s manifesto launch:

1. Develop specific Sports Centres of Excellence in the three geographical zones of Ghana

2. Develop a strategic framework for the construction of stadia in all districts across the country to scout for sports talents

3. Upgrade the Winneba Sports College into a state-of-the-art Sports University with campuses in selected regions to enhance the human resource base and development of sports in the West African sub-region to provide opportunities for training and capacity building in sports management and administration as well as sports management and science.

4. Continue and complete the New Edubiase Stadium started by the NDC Government

5. Establish sports recreational facilities in communities in every district.

6. Use the Sports Development Fund to assist the Sports Associations to provide and improve remuneration and welfare of local sportsmen and women