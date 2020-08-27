Nana Boakye, who is popularly known as Nana B, said the pandemic has made the Police Service to slow down on the inquiry of the case.

Speaking on TV3's New Day, he said the report of the investigations will be out when Ghana finally get out of the woods from the pandemic.

"There was a lockdown and nobody was supposed to move. People who probably would be involved must be invited. It can affect it and it has affected it. The Covid situation has affected every sector.”

In February 2020, excavators that were seized by the government from illegal small scale miners (galamseyers) were reported missing.

Prof Frimpong Boateng

Subsequently, the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng wrote to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate the disappearance of the earth moving equipment.

The Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi and some five other persons were invited over their alleged role in the matter to assist in investigations.