RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC's philosophy is based on taxation - Asiedu Nketia

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

"I want to let everybody know that NDC is not against taxation. Indeed, our philosophy is based on taxation...We believe in redistributive justice and taxation is a means of achieving redistribution of wealth in the country," Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said.

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketia
NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketia

According to him, the party is not against taxation in the country adding that there has been the misconception that NDC is against taxation since the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the government intends to introduce E-levy.

Recommended articles

The introduction of the 1.75% electronic transactions by the government was to "widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector".

Asiedu Nketia speaking at a forum organised by the NDC on the 2022 budget titled 'Awudie Budget' said: "Since we started attacking this budget, there’s been a misconception that NDC is against taxation and the propaganda has gone on to even indicate that we are nation wreckers: if we are not supporting taxation, how else do we intend to develop this nation?"

He stated that "Our [NDC] philosophy is hinged on the belief that once we have come together to live in one society...We believe that there must be taxation and our principle of taxation is: each according to his means.

"So, those who have bigger means will pay more than those who don't have.

"So, while we are supportive of taxation, we are very conscious about what type of taxation and how that taxation is implemented."

"So, I want to debunk the assertion that NDC is against taxation...In fact, when we come back to power, we’ll continue to use taxation but we’ll use taxation in a manner that we’ll achieve the objectives that we have set onto ourselves," he added.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ivorian citizenship: Arrest Jomoro MP – Court issues bench warrant

NDC MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Asiedu-Nketiah betrayed me and "he'll pay a very high price" for his betrayal - Koku Anyidoho

Asiedu-Nketiah betrayed me and he'll pay a very high price for his betrayal - Koku Anyidoho

Cape Coast shows massive support for Agric minister’s 2024 presidential bid (video)

Cape Coast shows massive support for Agric minister’s 2024 presidential bid (video)

Nana Addo bans ministers, deputy ministers from travelling abroad temporary

President Nana Akufo-Addo