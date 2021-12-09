According to him, the party is not against taxation in the country adding that there has been the misconception that NDC is against taxation since the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the government intends to introduce E-levy.
NDC's philosophy is based on taxation - Asiedu Nketia
"I want to let everybody know that NDC is not against taxation. Indeed, our philosophy is based on taxation...We believe in redistributive justice and taxation is a means of achieving redistribution of wealth in the country," Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said.
The introduction of the 1.75% electronic transactions by the government was to "widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector".
Asiedu Nketia speaking at a forum organised by the NDC on the 2022 budget titled 'Awudie Budget' said: "Since we started attacking this budget, there’s been a misconception that NDC is against taxation and the propaganda has gone on to even indicate that we are nation wreckers: if we are not supporting taxation, how else do we intend to develop this nation?"
He stated that "Our [NDC] philosophy is hinged on the belief that once we have come together to live in one society...We believe that there must be taxation and our principle of taxation is: each according to his means.
"So, those who have bigger means will pay more than those who don't have.
"So, while we are supportive of taxation, we are very conscious about what type of taxation and how that taxation is implemented."
"So, I want to debunk the assertion that NDC is against taxation...In fact, when we come back to power, we’ll continue to use taxation but we’ll use taxation in a manner that we’ll achieve the objectives that we have set onto ourselves," he added.
