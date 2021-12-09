NDC's philosophy is based on taxation - Asiedu Nketia

The introduction of the 1.75% electronic transactions by the government was to "widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector".

Asiedu Nketia speaking at a forum organised by the NDC on the 2022 budget titled 'Awudie Budget' said: "Since we started attacking this budget, there’s been a misconception that NDC is against taxation and the propaganda has gone on to even indicate that we are nation wreckers: if we are not supporting taxation, how else do we intend to develop this nation?"

He stated that "Our [NDC] philosophy is hinged on the belief that once we have come together to live in one society...We believe that there must be taxation and our principle of taxation is: each according to his means.

"So, those who have bigger means will pay more than those who don't have.

"So, while we are supportive of taxation, we are very conscious about what type of taxation and how that taxation is implemented."