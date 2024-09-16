NDC’s protest against EC is to ensure peaceful electoral process – Mahama

“We want peace before, during, and after the election. This is why we are raising concerns about the EC’s work,” Mahama stated, calling on Ghanaians to join the planned demonstration on September 17.

The NDC leader reiterated that the protest aims to pressure the EC to act transparently, ensuring a peaceful election by addressing discrepancies in the register.

“We will demonstrate at the EC’s office, and it’s not just for the NDC, but for all Ghanaians,” he added. Mahama made it clear that the protest is for ensuring the EC performs its duties properly, safeguarding a peaceful election process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The NDC remains concerned about the electoral register’s accuracy and seeks to compel the EC to make necessary corrections.

NDC's planned demonstration

The opposition leader has called on all NDC members to gather at EC offices nationwide, urging them to apply pressure on the Commission to rectify the discrepancies found in the voter register.

"We saw a lot of irregularities in the voter register, and if we want peace in this country, the Electoral Commission must do their jobs well. They (the EC) must look at the issues with the register and rectify them as soon as possible before election day.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, our chairman announced that we would be having a demonstration. In every constituency with an EC office, NDC members should wear our shirts and demonstrate to show them that they should wake up and do something about the register.