EC has eroded the last bit of trust we had in them - Dr.Omane Boamah

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, September 14, 2024, he criticised the EC for its lack of transparency and reliability in managing the provisional voters’ register.

“The Electoral Commission has eroded the last atom of trust that we had in them, and we have a plethora of evidence—credibility-wise, reliability-wise, and even self-interestedness.

“As a result of that, let us deal with the issues that arose out of the meetings and that is why it is sad that the Electoral Commission that has transparency in their motto prevented the media from covering it,” he said.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Dr Asare, gave assurance that the EC has developed a robust register for the 2024 general elections and noted that the commission had addressed all of the NDC's concerns.

Dr Boamah further asserted that the NDC had asked for a forensic audit of the provisional voters’ register and a re-exhibition of the register. They had also provided a hard drive to the EC for updated information, but the Commission did not comply.

“… We sent a hard drive, an empty one - even before this meeting, you have been saying you have addressed our issues. If you have, let us have them so that as we keep on scrutinising the register, we will not be doing double work, work that you have already done.

“Of these four [Issues], the EC has said we are not going to permit forensic audit, as for re-exhibition, if Dr Bossman Asare can inform us what their position is because we believe that after all that they claim they are doing, which we must believe they are effecting, the ordinary voters should be able to confirm that yes, it’s been done. Are they ready to allow for re-exhibition?

“They have blocked the forensic audit which we asked for, they blocked the re-exhibition which we asked for, and they have blocked making available their claimed resolution of the issues so far. They won't give us all three, but they insist that we should trust that if we provide them with additional information, they are going to address them. This is not equity,” he said.

EC assures of peaceful and credible elections