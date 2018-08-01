New EC Chairperson to be sworn in today

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to swear in the newly appointed Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa tonight.

Reports indicate that he is expected to swear in the new deputies, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as well.

The Council of State last week forwarded its advice on the four nominees to the Presidency and perusing the nomination.

A deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Abu Jinapor speaking on radio confirmed that the advice from the Council of State had been received.

Former EC boss Charlotte Osei was removed on June 28, 2018 based on recommendations of the committee set up to investigate her and her deputies over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

This was after the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, pursuant to Article 146 (4) of the Constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens recommended their removal from office.

An attempt by a Ghanaian citizen, Fafali Nyonator to injunct President Akuf-Addo from appointing a replacement for the removed EC commissioners was thrown out by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.