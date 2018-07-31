Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC boss


Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC boss

According to the Supreme Court, the action that the plaintiff is seeking to injunct has remedies in the constitution

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC boss play

Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC boss

The Supreme Court has dismissed an injunction brought before it by Ms. Fafali Nyonator, a women activist who was seeking to restrain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from appointing a new person to occupy the position of the Electoral Commissioner until the final determination of an earlier case she filed at the Supreme Court.

According to the Supreme Court, the action that the plaintiff is seeking to injunct has remedies in the constitution. The suit filed by Fafali Nyonator is asking the court to stop an announcement of a new EC boss until the writ she filed challenging the dismissal of Charlotte Osei has been determined.

Following the dismissal of Mrs. Charlotte Osei after the recommendations of a Committee set-up by the Chief Justice to investigate some allegations brought against her by a group of staff at the EC, Falali Nyonator filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the process.

READ ALSO: 'Partisan' Jean Mensa unfit to be EC Chair – NDC

According to the writ filed at the Supreme Court, she is seeking "a declaration that the determination of Her Ladyship the Chief Justice of the prima facie case pursuant to article 146 of the Constitution for the removal from office the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission is inconsistent with article 130 (a) of the Constitution as the said determination

Jean Mensa is the new EC Boss play

Jean Mensa is the new EC Boss

 

Her Ladyship Chief Justice usurped the exclusive original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to construes and/or define the scope of the application of the provisions of the constitution, particularly article 44 (2) and 146 thereof".

She is also asking the court to declare "as null and void the said prima facie determination of Ladyship the Chief Justice, the report of the said Committee that the recommended removal from office of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission as well as the decision of His Excellency the President of Ghana to removal from office the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission on the basis of the report".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Threat: Sack Nkoranza South MCE - Agitated NPP executives demand Threat Sack Nkoranza South MCE - Agitated NPP executives demand
Developmental Projects: NDC MP Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo slams govt for abandoning projects Developmental Projects NDC MP Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo slams govt for abandoning projects
Aftermath of Election: Lack of integrity caused NDC's defeat in 2016 Aftermath of Election Lack of integrity caused NDC's defeat in 2016
Supreme Court Judge: I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares Supreme Court Judge I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares
Information Bill: RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament assures Information Bill RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament assures
Without Permit: NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's property Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's property

Recommended Videos

Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments: Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur
Politics: Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension Politics Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension
Political War: Tolerant Amissah-Arthur was in the wrong party – John Boadu jabs Political War Tolerant Amissah-Arthur was in the wrong party – John Boadu jabs



Top Articles

1 Ex-Gratia No salary from government, my wife taking care of me- Mahamabullet
2 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's propertybullet
3 EC Job Akufo-Addo settled on Jean Mensa "from the very get go:" Jinaporbullet
4 Privileges Committee Parliament fails to sanction Kennedy Agyapong...bullet
5 Revelation Jean Mensa is related to first lady Rebecca...bullet
6 Prophesy NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassadorbullet
7 Performance Mahama did better than what Akufo-Addo is doing...bullet
8 Goodbye I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows...bullet
9 Ex-Gratia Mahama paid GH¢568,000 salary: reportbullet
10 Projects Parliament approves bauxite trade deal for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

NDC Primaries I didn't dump Mahama for Bagbin - Julius Debrah
Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees
Commitment Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees
ECOWAS Summit Nana Addo attends 53rd ECOWAS summit in Togo
Power Deal VRA senior staff kick against revised AMERI power deal