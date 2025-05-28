Everything to know about socialite Dada Joe Remix, allegedly arrested in FBI sting

Ghanaians were taken by surprise this morning with widespread reports of the alleged arrest of popular nightlife figure and businessman Nana Kojo Boateng, famously known on social media as Dada Joe Remix. According to sources, he was apprehended in a covert operation believed to have been orchestrated by the FBI late last night.

The dramatic nature of the arrest has sparked intense speculation online, with eyewitness accounts suggesting he was “scooped up Rambo-style” in a quiet sting linked to suspected financial crimes. While Dada Joe Remix has long cultivated the public image of an oil and gas entrepreneur, insiders allege that his real activities may be tied to high-level financial fraud.

With his name trending across platforms, many are asking: who exactly is Dada Joe Remix, and what does he actually do?

According to biographical snippets circulating online, Nana Kojo Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, hails from northern Ghana. He has built a reputation as a millionaire business mogul and an Instagram celebrity, best known for flaunting luxury vehicles and a lavish lifestyle. Though he claims to be in real estate, questions around the source of his wealth have persisted.

He is also rumoured to be the financier behind Shatta Bandle — Ghana’s self-proclaimed billionaire and one of the country’s most controversial internet personalities .

What we know about Dada Joe Remix

Below are some quick facts compiled about the enigmatic figure:

1. Real name:

He is well known on social media especially on Instagram as Dada Joe Remix.

But his real name is Nana Kojo Boateng.

2. Age:

Dada Joe Remix’s age is yet to be revealed but looking at at him, he is believed to be in his 30s.

3. Companies:

According to information gathered, Dada Joe Remix is into real estate development and has been doing that business for the past three years.

4. Properties:

Dada Joe Remix can boast of lots of properties including luxurious cars and houses.

5. Wealth:

Though his wealth is yet to be quantified, looking at the kind of business he does, he can be said to be very rich.

6. Personal life: